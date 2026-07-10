Gaybulla Tursunov's highly anticipated song "Bu yurak" has been released (video)

The new song "Bu yurak" (This Heart) by singer Gaybulla Tursunov, which fans had been eagerly awaiting, along with its music video, officially premiered today, July 10, at 19:00 on the singer's official YouTube channel.

The artist had announced the new creative project a few days earlier via his social media pages. The short teasers released ahead of the premiere sparked great interest among listeners, further increasing the number of people waiting for the full version of the song.

Following the announcement of the premiere, "Bu yurak" managed to garner many views in a short time. Fans have warmly received the song and music video, actively sharing their impressions on social media.

In the comments, many listeners congratulated Gaybulla Tursunov on his latest creative work, praising the song's content, music, and the imagery in the video.