President rewards 95-year-old veteran metallurgist with an electric car (video)

·0·Society
President rewards 95-year-old veteran metallurgist with an electric car (video)

Hamid Andayev, a 95-year-old metallurgist and labor veteran, was gifted an electric car during a meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The elderly man's sincere and heartfelt speech during the meeting was met with prolonged applause from those in attendance.

Reflecting on his career, Hamid Andayev shared that he began working immediately after returning from military service on March 15, 1955, and worked continuously until August 10, 2003.

"I am the only one left among the old workers. I came from the army on March 15, 1955, and went straight to work. We dedicated our lives to labor, working until August 10, 2003. I pray to God that you reach my age and remain strong. You have made Uzbekistan known to the world. This is just the beginning; you have much more to do," said the labor veteran.

The elderly man's sincere wishes were met with applause from those gathered in the hall.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed deep gratitude to the labor veteran, emphasizing that his selfless work serves as a true example for the younger generation.

"May your wishes come true. I am grateful to you for your selfless work for the prosperity of the plant and our country. You are a true role model for our youth today. As you said, may we also be as strong and energetic as you when we reach your age," the head of state said.

Following this, the President noted that electric vehicle production has been established in the country and announced his decision to gift an electric car to Hamid Andayev as a token of recognition for his service.

"If you drive this electric car home and say it is a 'Presidential Gift,' I will be pleased," said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The head of state then ceremoniously handed the keys of the electric car to the labor veteran. This moment was marked by prolonged applause from the event participants.

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