Are additional breaks provided for those working in +43°C heat?

·1·Society
Are additional breaks provided for those working in +43°C heat?

As Uzbekistan continues to experience anomalous heat, the issue of working conditions for employees working outdoors or in non-cooled areas has returned to the agenda. According to legislation, in conditions of extreme heat, certain categories of employees may be granted additional breaks during the workday.

When is it considered "extreme heat"?

In accordance with the law, in the period from May to August, an air temperature of +43 degrees Celsius and above is considered extreme heat.

In southern and desert regions, this threshold is higher: temperatures of +46 degrees Celsius and above are classified as extreme heat.

These figures are not just typical "summer heat." Under such conditions, the body overheats quickly, the risk of dehydration increases, work capacity decreases, and the cardiovascular system faces additional strain.

Which employees may be granted additional breaks?

In extreme heat, additional breaks are primarily important for employees working in heavy or uncomfortable conditions.

This category includes the following:

Category of employees

Why is the risk high?

Those working outdoors

exposed to direct sunlight

Those working in non-cooled indoor spaces

air circulation and cooling may be insufficient

Those engaged in loading and unloading work

physical exertion intensifies the effects of heat

Construction, road, market, and field workers

forced to be in an open environment for long periods

In such cases, providing the employee with additional rest during the workday is important for both labor productivity and health.

What conditions must the employer create?

According to the Labor Code, the employer is obliged to provide suitable conditions for rest for employees. In hot conditions, this requirement becomes even more critical.

The employer must organize cool rooms equipped with cooling equipment suitable for rest.

This is not just a matter of "installing an air conditioner." Maintaining the employee's health, safety, and alertness during the work process is the employer's direct responsibility.

Remote work is also possible

Depending on working conditions, the employer may transfer employees to a remote work format in the manner prescribed by law.

This can be a practical solution, especially for tasks performed in an office, online reporting, working with documents, or tasks that can be performed remotely from a technical standpoint.

On such days, if "coming to the office to sit" does not yield results, remote work sometimes preserves both the person and work productivity. If there is Wi-Fi and a task, then for some jobs, there is no need to burn in the sun.

Why is working in the heat dangerous?

In extreme heat, the body loses a lot of fluid and minerals through sweating. This can lead to dehydration, changes in blood pressure, dizziness, and weakness.

This risk is even higher during heavy physical labor, as the person is fighting both the heat and physical exertion at the same time.

Warning signs may include:

• dizziness;
• severe weakness;
• nausea;
• rapid heartbeat;
• excessive sweating or, conversely, cessation of sweating;
• fainting.

If such signs are observed, the employee should be immediately moved to a cool place and medical assistance called if necessary.

What should employees know?

It is important for employees working in extreme heat to know their rights. If there are no conditions for cooling at the workplace, no additional breaks are provided, or working conditions pose a health risk, the employee can contact the employer, those responsible for occupational safety, or the relevant authorities.

However, the most correct path is to resolve the issue internally at the workplace first: submit a written request to management, document the dangerous conditions, and ask for a rest area to be organized for employees.

A signal for employers as well

Protecting employees during anomalous heat is not just humanitarian; it is also business logic.

A tired, dehydrated, and heat-exhausted employee cannot work well. Under such conditions, the risk of errors, injuries, and accidents increases.

Therefore, it is advisable for employers to take the following measures:

Measure

Result

Providing additional breaks

helps the employee recover

Organizing cool rest rooms

reduces the risk of heatstroke

Shifting working hours to the morning or evening

reduces working under the scorching sun

Providing water

prevents dehydration

Transferring to remote work

reduces risk and discomfort for office staff

The main rule: working in the heat must be safe

In Uzbekistan, temperatures of +43 degrees Celsius, and +46 degrees Celsius and above in southern and desert regions, are considered extreme heat. In such conditions, employees engaged in outdoor work, in non-cooled rooms, or in heavy physical labor may be granted additional breaks.

Employers must create cool, suitable conditions for rest for employees, change work schedules if necessary, or consider the possibility of remote work.

Most importantly, working in the heat does not mean "just enduring it." Health must come first.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Fire breaks out in a multi-story building in AndijanFire breaks out in a multi-story building in AndijanToday, 11:56Cafe brawl claims the life of a 23-year-old manCafe brawl claims the life of a 23-year-old manToday, 11:12Land is getting cheaper, apartments are getting expensive: What is happening in Tashkent?Land is getting cheaper, apartments are getting expensive: What is happening in Tashkent?Today, 10:42$1000 at Chinni Bazaar: another case exposed$1000 at Chinni Bazaar: another case exposedToday, 09:52Court decision enforced: citizen reinstated to their jobCourt decision enforced: citizen reinstated to their jobToday, 09:47Entrance exams are beginning: what do applicants need to know?Entrance exams are beginning: what do applicants need to know?Today, 09:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad