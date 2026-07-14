Inspection in the metro: three wanted individuals apprehended

Three individuals wanted by law enforcement have been apprehended by transport police officers at Tashkent Metro stations. Among them are individuals evading alimony payments and a citizen wanted for theft.

Two individuals were wanted for alimony evasion

According to reports, the initial cases were identified at the "Ozgarish" and "Tashkent" metro stations.

Two men born in the Surkhandarya and Bukhara regions were detained at these stations. Born in 1978 and 1985, respectively, it was reported that they were wanted for evading alimony payments.

It is noted that the detained individuals were handed over to the relevant authorities in accordance with established procedures.

Another citizen apprehended at "Yunusobod" station

Another incident was recorded at the "Yunusobod" metro station.

A 21-year-old citizen born in the Kashkadarya region was detained there. According to the information, he was wanted in connection with a case involving theft under Article 169, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

This individual was also handed over to the responsible authorities for legal action.

Why is security being tightened in the metro?

The Tashkent Metro is one of the busiest types of public transport, with thousands of passengers traveling daily. Therefore, ensuring safety and public order at the stations is of great importance.

The identification of wanted individuals at metro stations shows that inspection and control measures at transport facilities serve not only to maintain order but also play a crucial role in finding individuals hiding from the law.

Information on the detained individuals

Station Information about the individual Reason for being wanted "Ozgarish" Male born in 1978 evading alimony payments "Tashkent" Male born in 1985 evading alimony payments "Yunusobod" 21-year-old citizen wanted for theft

It was reported that in all three cases, the individuals were processed according to procedure and handed over to the responsible agencies.

Evading alimony also leads to liability

Alimony payments are an obligation related to the financial support of children. Failure to fulfill an obligation imposed by a court decision or established procedure can lead to legal consequences for an individual.

Therefore, evading alimony is not just a simple "family matter." It is a serious issue related to children's rights and their financial support.

There is no hiding from investigations and court decisions

The apprehension of wanted individuals at metro stations demonstrates one more thing: the oversight of law enforcement agencies continues not only on roads or in neighborhoods but also at public transport facilities.

In today's conditions, the capabilities to identify wanted individuals through various databases and rapid checks are expanding. In other words, the "I will remain invisible" mode has become much more difficult.

All individuals were handed over to the relevant agencies

It is reported that the three individuals apprehended at the Tashkent Metro stations have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal action.

A final legal assessment for each case will be provided by the authorized bodies.

This situation in the metro once again shows that security measures and law enforcement monitoring in public places are being carried out continuously.