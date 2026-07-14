The Supreme Court has published a new list of banned internet resources

The Supreme Court of Uzbekistan has published an updated list of internet resources and content deemed to promote ideas of religious extremism, terrorism, and fundamentalism.

It is reported that as of July 13, 2026, the number of banned resources has reached 1,915. Importing, preparing, storing, distributing, and displaying them within the country is prohibited in accordance with the law.

The updated list also includes pages, channels, and accounts on various social networks. Specifically:

Facebook — 276 pages;

Telegram — 886 channels and groups;

Instagram — 405 profiles;

YouTube — 202 channels;

«Odnoklassniki» — 44 pages;

TikTok — 68 accounts;

Threads — 1 profile;

websites and other internet resources — 33.

The Supreme Court has urged citizens, especially youth and parents, to be cautious of sources that propagate ideas of religious fundamentalism, extremism, and terrorism.

The official statement emphasizes that it is important for every citizen to avoid using or distributing internet resources banned by the court and to stay away from such content.