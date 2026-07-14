Volume of transport services in Uzbekistan reached 85.3 trillion soums

·1·Economy
Volume of transport services in Uzbekistan reached 85.3 trillion soums

In January–May 2026, the volume of transport services in Uzbekistan amounted to 85.3 trillion soums. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.

According to the committee's data, the largest share in the structure of transport services fell to road transport. This sector accounted for 52.1 percent of the total volume.

Supportive transport activities were recorded in the next position with a 15.2 percent share. The share of air transport amounted to 13.8 percent.

Rail transport accounted for 10 percent, and pipeline transport held an 8.9 percent share of the total composition.

Thus, during the five-month period, the majority of transport services were provided through road transport.

Миллий статистика қўмитасиТранспорт хизматлариАвтомобиль транспортиҲаво транспортиТемир йўл
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