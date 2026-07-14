Residents urged to use electricity sparingly during hot weather

Electricity consumption in the capital has increased due to extreme hot weather. Consequently, short-term power outages or emergency shutdowns may occur in some areas of Tashkent.

The "Tashkent City Main Electrical Networks" branch reports that specialists are working in an enhanced mode to ensure the stability of the power system.

If malfunctions occur in the networks, measures will be taken to resolve them promptly. At the same time, the public's conservation efforts are essential in reducing the load.

Residents are requested to use air conditioners, electric stoves, water heaters, and other high-energy-consuming appliances only when necessary.

Rational use of electricity reduces pressure on the networks and helps maintain a continuous power supply.