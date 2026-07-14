Citizen who 'rejuvenated' old trucks sentenced to 3 years in prison

·26·Society
Citizen who 'rejuvenated' old trucks sentenced to 3 years in prison

In the Samarkand region, a court verdict has been announced against an individual who deceived several drivers by promising to legally "update" the manufacturing year of their old trucks. He was sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment.

According to court documents, A.R., operating in the Jomboy district, introduced himself to drivers as someone who had worked in the internal affairs system. He claimed to have acquaintances at the Andijan Traffic Safety Department and promised to officially change the manufacturing year of old trucks.

In this way, he took 5 million soums and the technical passport of a GAZ-53 truck manufactured in 1975 from its owner. A few days later, he returned the altered document. However, during a technical inspection, it was discovered that the information in the document had not been entered into the electronic database and that the documents were forged.

The investigation revealed that the accused had deceived several other drivers using the same method. Specifically, he promised to change the manufacturing year of a ZIL-130 truck and took 400 dollars and a technical passport from another citizen.

He was caught red-handed by law enforcement officers during an operational event while attempting to take 9 million soums from another driver.

During the court proceedings, A.R. admitted that he had no acquaintances in Andijan and that he had made everything up. He also stated that he had exploited the drivers' trust and forged the technical passports using a printer at his home.

Although the accused stated that he had compensated for the material damage caused and expressed remorse for his actions, the court found him guilty of crimes related to fraud, document forgery, and attempted bribery.

According to the verdict of the Jomboy District Court for Criminal Cases, he was sentenced to 3 years of imprisonment.

SamarkandJomboyAndijanGAZZIL
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