"Hotel Transylvania 5" officially announced: Dracula is returning

Sony and Amazon MGM have officially confirmed that the fifth installment of the popular "Hotel Transylvania" animated franchise is in development. The new film will be presented to audiences on October 8, 2027.

The film is titled "The Haunting of Hotel Transylvania". In the new installment, Dracula, his daughter Mavis, and other characters will face mysterious events unfolding at the "Transylvania" hotel. They will embark on a dangerous and exciting adventure to uncover who is behind the strange occurrences appearing in the hotel.

The film will be directed by Jennifer Kluska and Alan Hawkins, who worked on the fourth installment of the franchise, "Transformania".

As a reminder, "Hotel Transylvania" first hit the big screens in 2012. Over the years, the franchise has grossed over $1.38 billion worldwide, becoming one of the most successful animated projects.

The main characters of the film are voiced by Hollywood stars Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, and Andy Samberg, just as in the previous parts. Their participation in the new installment is also generating great interest among fans.