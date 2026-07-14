Burak Özçivit's beach photo sparks debate among fans

·71·Culture
Burak Özçivit's beach photo sparks debate among fans

Famous Turkish actor Burak Özçivit was caught by paparazzi lenses while vacationing with his family in Bodrum. The photos taken on the beach spread quickly on social media, sparking heated discussions among fans and internet users.

The footage shows that the actor's previously athletic physique has changed, and he has gained some weight. Following this, some internet users harshly criticized him for not taking care of himself and for putting on extra weight.

Burak Özçivit's beach photo sparks debate among fans

Comments such as "Where is that ideal physique?" and "He has completely let himself go" have become common on social media.

However, the actor's fans did not agree with these criticisms. They pointed out that Burak Özçivit gains a little weight during his vacation every year, but returns to his previous physical condition in a short time as soon as the work process begins. A similar situation was observed last year as well.

At the moment, debates continue on social media. While some say that celebrities should always be in athletic shape, others emphasize that temporary weight fluctuations are a natural occurrence.

Burak ÖzçivitBodrum
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