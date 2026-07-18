Cartoon characters, cake, and gifts: How was Yasmina's birthday celebrated? (video)

Little blogger Yasmina, who gained fans through her social media appearances, celebrated her 5th birthday. An event titled "Yasmina's party" was organized for the occasion.

Yasmina's friends were invited to the celebration. The event featured cartoon characters, colorful decorations, and games prepared for the children.

The video circulating on social media shows Yasmina's joy as she plays with her friends, cuts the cake, and receives gifts.

In the comments, users are congratulating the little blogger on her birthday and sharing their warm wishes.