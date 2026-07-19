Bollywood won't be the same without Shah Rukh Khan: the actor is receiving offers for sequels to famous films (video)

It is reported that Shah Rukh Khan plans to take a creative break after the premiere of the film "King". While the 60-year-old Indian actor is currently busy with his next shooting schedule, he has received offers for several more projects.

According to reports, Karan Johar has invited the actor to join the second part of the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham". Meanwhile, Farah Khan wants to see Shah Rukh Khan in the sequel to "Main Hoon Na".

The issue of the third part of the "Don" franchise also remains open. Although it is said that Shah Rukh Khan has turned down this project, producers state that it is difficult to imagine the film's continuation without the actor.

Another offer has come from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is waiting for Shah Rukh Khan to take the lead role in his new film. It is said that this character is one of the roles the actor himself has wanted to play for a long time.

For now, it is unclear which project Shah Rukh Khan will choose. But one thing is certain: even as the actor considers taking a break, Bollywood directors are eager to see him in new films.