Live broadcast of the Spain vs Argentina match

·49·Sport
Live broadcast of the Spain vs Argentina match

In the 2026 World Cup final, the national teams of Spain and Argentina will face each other. The match kicks off tomorrow at 00:00 Tashkent time at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New York metropolitan area. The latest information on starting lineups, substitutes, and coaches will be provided on our website as soon as it is announced before the game.

You can follow the final match via live text commentary on our website. Throughout the game, goals, dangerous chances, yellow and red cards, substitutions, and other key events will be covered in real-time.

According to pre-match probabilities, Spain's chance of winning in regular time is estimated at 42 percent. Argentina accounts for 27 percent, while the probability of the match going into extra time is 31 percent.

Follow all the details of the final between Spain and Argentina through our live text commentary on the website.

SpainArgentinaWorld CupEast RutherfordFinal
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