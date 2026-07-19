Success beyond the camera: Turkish stars who have launched their own businesses (photos)

Many actors and actresses who have won the hearts of millions of fans through Turkish TV series are testing themselves not only in the arts but also in the business world. While some have opened restaurants and cafes, others are successfully investing in the food or entertainment industries.

Burak Özçivit

Burak Özçivit, who became world-famous through a number of popular TV series, has also entered the restaurant business alongside his acting career. He owns a modern dining establishment in Istanbul operating under the name "Balibey Döner".

Meryem Uzerli

Meryem Uzerli, famous for her role as Hürrem Sultan in the "Magnificent Century" series, launched her business not in Turkey, but in Germany. The actress opened a cozy and modern cafe called "Nosh Nosh" in Berlin, where she serves customers.

Erkan Petekkaya

Erkan Petekkaya, who achieved fame through the series "Broken Pieces" (Paramparça), has also chosen the restaurant business. He is the owner of one of the popular restaurants located in the Beykoz district of Istanbul.

Çağatay Ulusoy

"Içerde" star Çağatay Ulusoy also has his place in the business world. The actor owns a private company specializing in tea production and is actively working in this field.

Engin Öztürk and Barış Arduç

Engin Öztürk, who starred in the "Magnificent Century" series, and his close friend, the well-known actor Barış Arduç, started their entrepreneurship as partners. They opened a nightclub in the prestigious Nişantaşı district of Istanbul and have been managing this business together.