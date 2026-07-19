Toni Kroos makes bold prediction ahead of final: Is Messi enough?

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Toni Kroos makes bold prediction ahead of final: Is Messi enough?

Former Germany midfielder Toni Kroos considers Spain the favorites for the 2026 World Cup final. He believes that if 'La Roja' scores the opening goal, the situation could become almost uncontrollable for Argentina.

At the same time, the 2014 world champion did not completely rule out the Argentinians. The reason is simple: the team's strong mentality and Lionel Messi.

“If Spain scores the first goal, it’s over”

Kroos emphasized that once Spain takes the lead, they become an extremely dangerous team in terms of controlling the ball and increasing pressure on the opponent.

“If Spain scores first, you can forget about a win. They will score three or four more,” said Kroos.

The former player believes that in such a scenario, Argentina might struggle to find a solution against Spain's speed and game control. Kroos thus predicted that the first goal in the final would be decisive.

Harsh assessment of Argentina

Kroos also openly stated that he does not consider Argentina a stronger team than Germany. However, this does not mean he is underestimating the chances of Lionel Scaloni ’s side.

He noted that the current world champions' greatest strength is their mental stability. Throughout the tournament, Argentina has managed to find results even in difficult situations and maintain their game under pressure.

“Argentina’s mental preparation is extremely high. Plus, they have Messi,” said the German football legend.

Kroos noticed the change in Messi

The former Real Madrid midfielder noted that as Messi ages, he relies more on football intelligence than physical capabilities.

Kroos admitted he thought the 2022 World Cup would be the Argentine star's last. But 39-year-old Messi has led his team to another final four years later.

“I see Messi’s football intelligence growing more and more,” Kroos said.

With eight goals and four assists at the 2026 World Cup, Messi has become one of Argentina's decisive players. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has also admitted that man-marking him is almost ineffective.

Can Argentina end Spain’s streak?

Spain reached the final undefeated and is on a 37-match unbeaten run. The team has conceded only one goal during the World Cup. Argentina, as the defending champions, will take the field for their second consecutive and fourth overall World Cup title.

According to Kroos's prediction, the key to the final will be the first goal. If Spain opens the scoring, they can dictate the match through ball possession. Argentina, meanwhile, will rely on Messi's skill, experience in big games, and team character.

Now the main question: will Spain achieve an early lead as Kroos expects, or will Messi defy football logic once again?

Toni KroosLionel MessiSpainArgentinaReal Madrid
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