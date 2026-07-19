Xonzoda Do‘stova: “Women are earning even more money than men” (video)

Singer and blogger Xonzoda Do‘stova shared her thoughts on the roles of women and men in today's family and society during an interview with the "Chotki TV" project. The artist's remarks regarding women's economic independence have sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Xonzoda emphasized that in the current era, many women are earning more income through their own labor than men. In her opinion, this situation is leading some women to believe that they have no need for a spouse.

"Nowadays, women themselves are earning a lot of money. If necessary, they are earning even more than men. That is why some women have stopped valuing their husbands at all. The mindset has emerged that 'I don't need a husband; I have a child, and I can easily provide for them myself.' However, they should not forget one thing—it is important for every woman to have a husband who serves as a support in her life. It seems that the role of a husband in women's lives is currently fading away," she said.

This excerpt from the interview is being hotly debated on social media. In the comments, many users have supported Xonzoda Do‘stova's opinion, expressing their views that the roles of men and women in a family should complement each other. Other observers have expressed varying opinions on the topic.