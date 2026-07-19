Pau Cubarsí's admission ahead of the 2026 World Cup final: 'This was my dream'

Spanish national team defender Pau Cubarsí is experiencing mixed emotions ahead of the biggest match of his career. On one hand, there is the battle for the World Cup title, and on the other, the opportunity to face his childhood idol Lionel Mession the pitch.

However, in the final, emotions take a backseat. Cubarsí specifically highlighted another player in the Argentina attack who, like Messi, can change the game at any moment.

You cannot give Álvarez a single second of freedom

In an interview with TV3, Julián Álvarez's movements must be watched closely, Cubarsí said.

“He knows how to find space, drift inside, and has a great shot. You always have to stay close to him.”

The Spanish defender believes Álvarez can capitalize on the smallest mistake in the opposing defense. Therefore, leaving him unmarked for even a moment could prove very costly in the final.

Messi has been Cubarsí's idol since childhood

The 19-year-old player did not hide that the most emotional moment of the final Lionel Messi would be sharing the pitch with him.

Cubarsí said that as a child, he owned jerseys with the names of Neymar and Gerard Piqué. However, Messi has always held a special place in his life.

“He was one of my idols. I, and all Barcelona fans, have a special affection for him.”

For Cubarsí, Messi is not just an ordinary opponent. The Argentine star was the main symbol of Barcelona when he was dreaming of becoming a professional footballer.

A dream from three weeks ago has now become reality

Interestingly, even before the finalists were determined, Cubarsí had expressed his desire to play against Messi in a World Cup final.

At the time, he emphasized that such a match would be the realization of a childhood dream. Now, Spain and Argentina will truly face off for the top prize.

“At this age, the opportunity to share the pitch with him is a dream come true,” said Cubarsí.

But after the opening whistle, there will be no time for respect or admiration. The Spanish defender must stand up to his idol, limit his movements, and try to bring the championship to his team.

Spain's defense faces its toughest test

The synergy between Messi and Álvarez in the Argentina attack will be one of the main threats for Spain. While Messi drops deeper to orchestrate the play, Álvarez exploits the gaps behind the defense.

Therefore, for Cubarsí, the final is not just a meeting with a childhood idol, but also the biggest professional exam of his career. Spain is not planning to man-mark Messi, but will pay him special collective attention.

The symbolic scene of the final is set: Cubarsí, who watched Messi on TV yesterday, will fight against him today for the World Cup. The dream has come true — now it remains to be seen how he will finish it.