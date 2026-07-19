Uzbekistan Judo Dominates Asia: 20 Medals Won in Amman

·45·Sport
Uzbekistan Judo Dominates Asia: 20 Medals Won in Amman

Uzbekistan's young judokas finished the Asian Cadet Judo Championships in Amman, Jordan, with absolute dominance. Our representatives secured first place in the overall team standings, winning a total of 20 medals: 11 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze.

On the second day of the competition, which featured over 170 athletes from 20 countries, the Uzbekistan national team once again proved its dominance on the tatami.

Five more Asian champions in one day

Uzbek judokas won eight medals on the second day of the tournament. Five of these were gold, as Behruzbek Usmonov, Jurabek Eshpulatov, Alibek Durdiyev, Zuhra Alimova, and Parizoda Yuldasheva climbed to the top of the podium in their respective weight categories.

Gold medalists:

  • 73 kg: Behruzbek Usmonov;

  • 90 kg: Jurabek Eshpulatov;

  • +90 kg: Alibek Durdiyev;

  • 57 kg: Zuhra Alimova;

  • 63 kg: Parizoda Yuldasheva.

Two silvers and one bronze added

In the 81 kg weight category, Samandar Sunnatov reached the final and took home the silver medal. In the girls' 63 kg division, Dinora Samandarova secured second place.

Poshshojon Jumaboyeva, competing in the 70 kg category, won the bronze medal.

A huge gap from rivals

In the final medal table, Uzbekistan was the clear leader with 11 gold medals. Kazakhstan, which took second place, collected 2 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

The Iranian team rounded out the top three with 2 gold and 2 bronze medals. Thus, Uzbekistan surpassed its closest rivals by nine gold medals.

Final result in Amman

Overall performance of the Uzbekistan cadet national team:

Medal

Count

Gold

11

Silver

4

Bronze

5

Total

20

The result in Amman shows that not only is the country's judo strong today, but the next generation also has great potential. Now, these champions face the task of cementing their place in international youth and senior competitions.

JudoUzbekistanAmmanAsian ChampionshipsSports
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