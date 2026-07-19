Surayyo Qosimova delights her fans once again: “Trend-Brend” premiered (video)

Singer Surayyo Qosimova, who has won the hearts of fans with her unique voice and creative style developed over the years, has presented her latest musical novelty. The artist's long-awaited new song titled “Trend-Brend” and its accompanying music video premiered on the YouTube platform on July 17 at 19:00.

Upon its premiere, the song managed to capture the attention of listeners in a short time. In the comments under the music video, fans expressed their warm reception of the new work, praising the melody, the content of the track, and Surayyo Qosimova's performance.

The song is also being widely discussed on social media. In the comments, many fans have sent the singer sincere congratulations and best wishes, expressing their confidence that “Trend-Brend” will become one of her next successful creative works.