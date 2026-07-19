Shahlo Salayeva's henna night: The singer's dance takes center stage (video)

·1·Culture
Shahlo Salayeva's henna night: The singer's dance takes center stage (video)

Khorezm-born singer Shahlo Salayeva shared vibrant videos on her social media page from a traditional Turkish henna night held in Istanbul on July 18. The footage captures the singer's elegant look in a red dress, the ceremony conducted according to Turkish customs, and the sincere festive atmosphere.

The videos show Shahlo Salayeva sharing joyful moments with her future husband, Veysel Dulger, his family members, and loved ones. The national rituals, music, and dances performed during the henna night left an unforgettable impression on those in attendance.

In particular, the lively and romantic dance the singer performed especially for Veysel Dulger became one of the most discussed moments on social media. Fans have warmly received the video, leaving numerous heartfelt comments wishing the couple happiness.

As a reminder, Shahlo Salayeva had previously announced in one of her interviews that the wedding celebrations would take place in Istanbul. She also showed her followers a special invitation prepared for Veysel Dulger, which noted that the main wedding ceremony would be held on July 30 at the "Bog‘i Eram Palace" wedding hall.

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