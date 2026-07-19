Christopher Nolan calls AI a 'transparent Trojan horse'

·24·Technology
Christopher Nolan calls AI a 'transparent Trojan horse'

One of Hollywood's most influential directors, Oscar winner Christopher Nolan, has expressed his sharp criticism regarding the rapid development of AI technologies. The director, currently captivating audiences with his new film 'Odyssey', compared this technology to a dangerous gift presented to humanity. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In an interview for the HugoDécrypte YouTube channel, Nolan compared AI to the 'Trojan horse' from ancient Greek legends. However, in the director's view, today's situation is slightly different. 'I think AI is a Trojan horse, where everyone knows the Greeks are inside. It's like a transparent horse made of glass,' he noted, hinting that the dangers of the technology are not hidden.

According to Nolan, he has not seen another technology in his career so sharply rejected by the public, especially the younger generation. The director assessed the youth's negative attitude toward AI videos on the internet, calling them 'AI slop', as a sign of healthy skepticism.

Technological progress and creative security

Christopher Nolan is actively involved in the fight against AI not only as a director but also as a member of the Directors Guild of America (DGA). During the 2023 Hollywood strikes by screenwriters and actors, the issue of generative AI was one of the main topics. The Guild managed to include clauses in its latest contracts protecting creators from the threat of this technology.

It is known that Nolan is known for his conservative approach to technology. He does not use smartphones and prefers traditional film over digital cameras. His film 'Odyssey' was the first feature film shot entirely on Imax film and cameras. The director believes that digital systems still cannot provide an image at the level at which the human eye sees the world.

Nolan considers himself not a 'technophobe' (fearful of technology), but a 'techno-skeptic'. He is concerned that new technologies are often introduced at the expense of existing and still effective systems. 'We have reached a point in our industry where we are throwing the baby out with the bathwater. We almost lost film,' he says, as quoted by ixbt.com.

The director concludes that one should not blindly trust any new technology, but rather question the motives of those presenting it. Only then can the best results for humanity be obtained from technology. Nolan's statement is expected to further fuel global debates regarding the integration of AI into art and daily life.

Christopher NolanArtificial IntelligenceHollywoodOdysseyTechnology
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