Kazakhstan police use robot dogs for the first time: four offenders apprehended

A new era in maintaining public order and identifying offenders has begun in neighboring Kazakhstan. The country's Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that for the first time in history, it used AI-equipped robot dogs during public events. This technological innovation proved its effectiveness during its very first trial, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

The event took place during the Metallurgist Day celebrations in the Karaganda region on July 17–18. More than 115,000 citizens attended the public gathering, placing a significant responsibility on police officers to ensure safety within such a large crowd. It was during this process that modern robotics provided close support to law enforcement agencies.

According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Ministry of Internal Affairs, the service robot dogs are fully integrated into the police's unified information database. This allows the robot to compare individuals captured by its camera with database records in real-time and immediately identify persons who are wanted or under surveillance.

Practical results of AI

During the event, the robot dog identified and apprehended four offenders. Among them were one citizen evading alimony payments and two individuals with outstanding state debts. The robot also managed to spot a previously convicted man in the crowd who had violated a court-imposed restriction on leaving his place of residence.

Currently, appropriate measures have been taken against all detained individuals by police officers in accordance with the law. This experiment demonstrates that AI and robotics provide high-performance results in rapidly analyzing details that are difficult for the human eye to detect.

The introduction of such high technologies into the law enforcement sector in the Central Asian region is expected to completely transform the security system in the future. The Kazakhstan police have evaluated this practice as successful and plan to use robot dogs at other major events in the future.