Beautiful footage from Rayhon Ulasenova's "kelin salom" ceremony (video)

On August 7, a joyful event took place at actress Rayhon Ulasenova's home — the wedding of her son Azizbek and his bride Azizakhon. Beautiful footage from the lavish wedding sparked widespread discussion on social media.

One of the most notable and memorable ceremonies during the wedding celebrations was the "kelin salom." Interestingly, the ceremony was held not on the wedding day, but on August 8, the day after the wedding.

Videos shared on social media showed that the "kelin salom" ceremony was held at a restaurant rather than at the family's home. Singer Malika Ravshanova performed the greeting for the bride, Azizakhon, at the ceremony.

The cheerful "kelin salom" ceremony attracted widespread attention with its beautiful decorations and warm atmosphere. In the comments, users wished the newlyweds happiness and shared warm remarks, saying, “It was a wedding worth envying.”