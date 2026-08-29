Japanese violinist with prosthetic arm sets Guinness World Record

·11·Culture
Japanese violinist with prosthetic arm sets Guinness World Record

The life journey and musical skill of Japanese national Manami Ito inspire many. Although she lost her left arm, she learned to play the violin with the help of a special prosthetic.

Ito lost her left arm in a car accident in 2004. Nevertheless, she did not give up on music and developed her violin-playing skills using a special device.

A woman with a prosthetic arm holding a violin while wearing a mask.

Her prosthetic helps hold the violin, while Ito controls the bow with her right hand. Her stage performances amaze audiences, demonstrating that human willpower and hard work can overcome many obstacles.

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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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