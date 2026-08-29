Number of privately owned cars in Uzbekistan is approaching 5 million

In Uzbekistan, the number of cars owned by the population is approaching 5 million. As of July 1, 2026, 4,982,516 motor vehicles belonging to individuals were registered.

The majority of them are passenger cars — 4,618,719 units. Additionally, the population owns 343,375 trucks, 7,508 minibuses, and 5,786 buses.

Among the regions, the highest figure is recorded in Tashkent city — 637,706 units. Fergana region follows with 573,472 units, and Samarkand region with 563,072 vehicles.