0 Points in 2 Rounds for Tottenham: Newcastle Conquers Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

An unexpected result was recorded in the 2nd round of the English Premier League. Tottenham, led by Roberto De Zerbi after significant summer transfer spending, hosted Newcastle at home and suffered a 0:2 defeat.

Thus, the 'Magpies' celebrated their first win of the season, reaching 4 points, while 'Spurs' failed to secure any points in the first two rounds (0 points) and dropped to the bottom of the league table.

Fate decided in 10 minutes: Goals from Elanga and Wissa

The match was decided in favor of the visitors' precise tactics and rapid counter-attacks:

62nd minute (0:1): Newcastle winger Anthony Elanga took advantage of a gap in the Londoners' defense to open the scoring;

72nd minute (0:2): Exactly 10 minutes later, Yoane Wissa scored the second goal, securing a confident victory for the visitors;

Unsuccessful debut and the Tonali factor: Tottenham'snew striker Omar Marmoush's debut did not go as expected, and he failed to make an impact. Sandro Tonali, playing in midfield, was substituted in the 75th minute against his former club, Newcastle.

Match report and team lineups

EPL. Round 2

Tottenham — Newcastle — 0:2

August 29, London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Goals: Elanga 62 (0:1), Wissa 72 (0:2).

Yellow cards: van de Ven 3, Nico 13, Botman 79.