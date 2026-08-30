Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev: "I am neither arrogant nor cunning" (video)

·14·Culture
Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev: "I am neither arrogant nor cunning" (video)

In an interview with Kun.uz, singer Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev spoke about the various reactions he encounters regarding taking photos with fans.

The artist said that he gets upset when people think he has "grown arrogant" or is "being cunning" when he refuses to take pictures in certain situations. In this regard, he recalled an incident from his life.

According to the singer, one day his son fell seriously ill. He immediately took the child to the hospital and had him examined by a doctor.

"My son felt really sick. There were people who saw me take him to the infectious diseases hospital and go inside. The doctor prescribed medicine and said, 'Bring it quickly.'

When I came out to get the medicine, they surrounded me and said, 'Let's take a picture.' I said, 'Oh people, I brought my child. Not now, let my child recover a little and my mind be at ease. Then I'll do whatever you say, I'll take a picture, I'll even sing a song if you want. I am a father too,'" Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev recalled.

The singer noted that even in such a situation, there were people who interpreted his behavior as "arrogance.">

"Even then, there were words around me like 'don't be arrogant,' 'don't do that.' This is not necessary. We are human beings just like everyone else. Therefore, such wrong thoughts and perceptions need to be cast aside. Moods are not always high. But even at such times, we are forced to walk around smiling.

What I want to say is, I am neither arrogant nor cunning," the singer said.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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