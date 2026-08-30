Wild animals are captured by helicopter in the USA

·24·World
Wild animals are captured by helicopter in the USA

In the USA, helicopters are used to capture and study wild animals. Such operations are carried out by conservationists and scientists for various purposes.

Special teams are deployed when it is necessary to relocate animals, check their health, collect samples for scientific research, or attach GPS trackers to monitor their movements.

In some operations, a specialist captures the animal from the helicopter using a special rope or net. This method allows for the safe capture of large and mobile wild animals.

The skill of the helicopter pilot is of particular importance in such a process. They must precisely control the helicopter while accounting for the movements of both the animal on the ground and the specialist on board.

Furthermore, these operations are conducted according to strict protocols to minimize risks to both the animals and the specialists involved.

USAWildlifeHelicopterConservationScience
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