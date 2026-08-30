China's Long March 6C rocket disintegrates in orbit

·1·Technology
China's Long March 6C rocket disintegrates in orbit

The upper stage of China's Long March 6C launch vehicle disintegrated in low Earth orbit due to an unexpected failure. According to ixbt.com, this incident occurred just two days after the successful launch of seven satellites, resulting in the creation of dozens, possibly hundreds, of new debris fragments in space. This is reported by news source.

According to reports, the spacecraft successfully launched from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center on August 25 and deployed all planned payloads into orbit. However, approximately forty-eight hours later, LeoLabs tracking systems detected numerous new objects around the remaining upper stage in orbit.

Scale and risk of space debris

The first signs of disintegration were recorded by a company radar in Western Australia. Subsequently, observations from another station in New Zealand fully confirmed the event. Preliminary measurements indicate the breakup occurred on August 27 while the stage was moving in an elliptical orbit ranging from approximately 396 to 482 kilometers.

The exact number of fragments generated remains unknown. Experts estimate the scale of the incident to be in the range of dozens or hundreds of new pieces, all of which are currently continuing to move along nearby trajectories.

Recurring incidents

According to statistical data provided by LeoLabs, this is the third such incident in the last four years involving the disintegration of Long March 6 family rocket stages in low Earth orbit. The first such emergency was recorded on November 12, 2022, and the second occurred on August 6, 2024.

Nevertheless, experts point to some reassuring factors. Specifically, the relatively low altitude of the orbits mitigates the situation. Atmospheric drag in the upper layers will gradually slow these fragments down, ensuring they enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up completely within a few years.

At present, the exact cause of the upper stage's disintegration remains unknown. Investigations to determine the technical reasons are being conducted by authorized agencies and experts.

Space DebrisLong March 6CLeoLabsChinese AstronauticsRocket Disintegration
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

NASA begins a new stage in space explorationNASA begins a new stage in space explorationYesterday, 23:57Apple removes Lukoyl and Teboil apps from App StoreApple removes Lukoyl and Teboil apps from App StoreYesterday, 23:26Huawei unveils the Watch D3 smartwatch with blood pressure monitoringHuawei unveils the Watch D3 smartwatch with blood pressure monitoringYesterday, 18:28Huawei Mate XT 2 smartphone revealed ahead of official launchHuawei Mate XT 2 smartphone revealed ahead of official launchYesterday, 17:56Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft fueled at BaikonurProgress MS-35 cargo spacecraft fueled at BaikonurYesterday, 15:55Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may switch to Exynos 2700 chipSamsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may switch to Exynos 2700 chipYesterday, 15:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8