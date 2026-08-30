Avaz Oxun admits to suffering from «star sickness»

·15·Culture
Avaz Oxun admits to suffering from «star sickness»

In one of his interviews, comedian and master of word Avaz Oxun shared his thoughts on the «star sickness» (megalomania/stardom) common among artists.

He was asked, «Have you ever suffered from star sickness?» The comedian gave an open answer, admitting that he, too, had experienced this condition.

«Yes, I have suffered from it. There is probably no person who hasn't contracted this sickness. Some find a cure for it, while others cannot. And for some, this illness has become chronic,» Avaz Oxun said.

After that, he was asked, «From which symptoms did you realize that you had contracted star sickness?»

According to the comedian, a person first begins to feel such changes within themselves.

«You feel this thing within yourself. Perhaps a slight arrogance appears in a person, your demeanor changes, you become different. This is a natural state. Maybe this isn't even an illness, maybe it's just how it has to be.

For instance, artists should perhaps be a bit more mysterious. I don't know. But I cannot say, 'I don't have star sickness,'» Avaz Oxun openly replied.

The comedian's confession is likely to spark interest on social media as well.

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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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