Finnish sailor builds solar-powered yacht and sails to Ibiza

·19·World
Finnish sailor builds solar-powered yacht and sails to Ibiza

Finnish sailor Lucas Sjoman built an 11-meter-long, solar-powered yacht in a warehouse. He constructed the vessel independently over approximately 200 days. Helios 11 The yacht, named Helios 11, is made of marine plywood and fiberglass, weighing approximately 1.5 tons. This was reported by Lifehacker.

The boat's lightweight construction and solar energy system allowed it to reach Ibiza without the need for refueling.

Solar panels are installed on the yacht's roof. They power a 48-volt battery system. In clear weather, the panels generate up to 6 kilowatts of energy per hour. When sunlight is insufficient, the boat uses its stored energy reserves.

The yacht also features an electric stove and a small refrigerator, both powered by the batteries. Additionally, an auxiliary sail is installed to assist movement and save electricity when there is favorable wind.

Lucas Sjoman and his companion set off from Finland, traveling through Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France to reach Spain. During the journey, the yacht passed through canals and open waters, undergoing tests in various conditions.

Several unpleasant incidents occurred during the trip. In one Spanish city, the crew's inflatable boat was stolen. Since the original boat could not be recovered, they were forced to build a replacement using available materials.

Later, someone threw a stone from a bridge at the Helios 11's solar panels. Despite this, the panels remained undamaged and continued to generate energy.

According to GreenMe, the total distance covered by the yacht was approximately 5,700 kilometers.

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