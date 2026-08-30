Over 100 kg of chicken stolen in 'Fast & Furious' style in Egypt (video)

A large quantity of frozen chicken was stolen from a moving truck in Egypt. The incident sparked widespread discussion after a video of the event went viral on social media, RIA Novosti reported.

According to reports, the thieves approached the truck while driving a pickup. While in motion, they managed to transfer over 100 kilograms of frozen chicken from the truck's cargo area into their pickup.

Notably, the truck driver did not notice the theft taking place. Company representatives only learned about the incident after the video began circulating on social media.

Law enforcement agencies have investigated the incident. It has been reported that the individuals involved have been apprehended.

The motive behind the theft of the chicken remains undisclosed.