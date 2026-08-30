Apple changes sales schedule for iPhone 18 smartphones

·16·Technology
Apple changes sales schedule for iPhone 18 smartphones

Apple is expected to adjust its traditional sales schedule, changing the pre-order date for the upcoming iPhone 18 smartphones. According to reports from MacWorld citing reliable sources, this year's calendar differs from the usual routine due to its alignment with a memorial day in the US. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to official announcements, the traditional autumn event where new devices are unveiled is scheduled for September 9. However, it has been revealed that the pre-order process will begin on Saturday, September 12, rather than the usual Friday following the presentation.

Reasons for the schedule change

This change is due to the commemoration of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the US. Since Friday falls on this day of mourning, the company decided to postpone the start of sales by one day for security and ethical reasons.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Apple has faced such a situation. A similar case occurred in 2015, when pre-orders for the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models were opened on a Saturday for the same reason.

Other expected devices

At the major event on September 9, the company is expected to showcase not only the main smartphone line but also a number of other important devices. These include the Apple Watch Series 12 and Watch Ultra 4 smartwatches.

In addition, the iPhone Ultra with a foldable design, which is generating great interest in the tech world and is being released for the first time in history, is also expected to be shown at the event. However, the release date for this innovative device may differ from the other models.

According to some reports, the pre-order process for the first foldable smartphone is scheduled only for the second half of September. This indicates that the production and market launch processes for the new type of gadget will be carried out in specific stages.

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Abror Shuhratov
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