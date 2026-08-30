Uzbekistan's flag depicted in the sky over Tashkent

·18·Society
Uzbekistan's flag depicted in the sky over Tashkent

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's Independence, a demonstration flight involving military aircraft was organized in the sky over New Tashkent. The Uzbekistan Air Force Telegram channel published a video capturing the preparation process for the maneuver.

During a special flight, Su-25 aircraft of the Uzbekistan Air Force left trails of blue, white, and green smoke in the sky, depicting the colors of the national flag.

The flight of the military aircraft took place at the moment when President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took the stage to deliver a speech.

Uzbekistan's flag depicted in the sky over Tashkent

This aerial display in the sky over New Tashkent became one of the notable highlights of the official events dedicated to Independence Day.

Images capturing the festive flight also spread across social networks, attracting the attention of many users.

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Charos
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