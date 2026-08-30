A mother wanted to teach her son a lesson, but her plan backfired

·18·Uzbekistan
A mother wanted to teach her son a lesson, but her plan backfired

A woman named Deng, living in China's Zhejiang province, decided to show her 17-year-old son Shen—whose interest in studies was declining and whose grades were worsening—that earning money in life is not easy. This was reported by the South China Morning Post.

According to the report from September 2024, the mother had been running a street food stall in the city of Jiaxing for over three years, selling fried chicken and various snacks. She wanted to involve her son in this work so he could feel the hardship of labor.

At the time, Shen was studying at a culinary and vocational school. Because his academic results had dropped, his mother invited him to try doing business. Deng's goal was to make her son realize how difficult it is to earn money and encourage him to take his studies more seriously.

However, the mother's plan yielded an unexpected result. Instead of being afraid of work, Shen quickly adapted to the business, mastering customer service and food preparation. He equipped an electric bicycle with the necessary gear for trading and set up a mobile food stall.

Turli xil qovurilgan taomlar suratlari va xitoycha yozuvlari bo‘lgan ko‘chma taom peshtaxtasi.

Every day, the young man started preparing products at 09:00, headed to his selling spot around 16:00, and worked until night. He often returned home at 03:00. He traveled about 13 kilometers to reach his business location.

As a result, Shen earned 10,000 yuan, or approximately $1,400, in just 10 days. Along with his hard work, the support of regular customers played an important role in his success.

Unexpectedly, this outcome further diminished the young man's interest in studying. He decided to drop out of school and engage in business full-time. Although his mother tried to persuade him to continue his education, Shen remained firm in his choice.

In the end, rather than forcing her son, the mother decided to support his choice. According to Deng, the most important thing is that her child is healthy, happy, and does not do anything illegal.

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