People Married to Inanimate Objects: A History of Strange "Marriages" (Photos)

Some people in the world claim to have strong emotional connections not with other humans, but with various objects and structures. This condition is described as an objectum sexual or emotional attachment. Below are some of the most famous stories of this kind.

Erika LaBrie and the Eiffel Tower

American archer Erika LaBrie held a symbolic wedding ceremony with the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 2007. She expressed a strong emotional attachment to the tower and later adopted the name Erika Eiffel. This marriage was not legally recognized.

Merivone Rocha Moraes and a Rag Doll

Brazilian woman Merivone Rocha Moraes became famous in 2021 for having a symbolic wedding with a large doll named Marcelo, which her mother had sewn for her. She held a wedding, a celebration, and even a "honeymoon" with Marcelo. Later, videos about their "family" went viral on social media. There are reports that the woman "married" to the doll claimed to have given birth to triplets and shared her pregnancy story.

Aaron Chervenak and a Smartphone

Los Angeles filmmaker Aaron Chervenak held a symbolic wedding ceremony with his smartphone at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas on May 20, 2016. During the ceremony, he was declared married to his "smartphone," and he even filmed the unusual event.

Pascale Sellick and a Duvet

British artist Pascale Sellick held a symbolic wedding ceremony with her duvet in 2019. She described her duvet as the closest and most reliable "relationship" in her life, stating that it was always there for her and provided comfort. The ceremony took place in Exeter and was attended by about 120 guests.

It should be noted that most of these "marriages" are not legal unions, but rather personal or symbolic ceremonies. Erika Eiffel herself has emphasized that her relationship with the Eiffel Tower is not recognized as a legal marriage.