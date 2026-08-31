Urozov plays full match in Kazan: Rubin defeats Dynamo

·2·Sport
Urozov plays full match in Kazan: Rubin defeats Dynamo

In the 6th round of the Russian Premier League, Kazan's Rubin hosted Dynamo Makhachkala. The intense match at the Ak Bars Arena ended in a brilliant 3-1 comeback victory for the hosts.

For football fans from Uzbekistan, a significant highlight was that the young and reliable national team defender Jahongir Urozov started for Rubin and played the full 90 minutes until the final whistle.

Second-half goal show and late-game drama

After a goalless first half, the second part of the match was filled with intense moments:

  • Opening the scoring: In the 62nd minute, Rubin's Rozikov found the back of the net to put the Kazan side ahead;

  • Penalty and equalizer: In the 73rd minute, Dynamo's Miro converted a penalty kick to level the score at 1-1;

  • Jukic and Jocic seal the deal: The hosts increased the pressure, and in the 87th minute, Jukic scored to take the lead again. In the 90+5th minute of stoppage time, Jocic scored the third goal to seal the final result.

Tournament standings

This victory adjusted the teams' positions in the RPL table as follows:

  • Rubin: Reached 9 points and moved to 8th place in the league table;

  • Dynamo Makhachkala: Remains in 7th place with 10 points.

Match report

  • Russian Premier League. Round 6

  • Rubin — Dynamo Makhachkala 3:1

  • Goals: Rozikov (62), Jukic (87), Jocic (90+5) — Miro (73, pen).

  • Rubin: Jahongir Urozov played the full 90 minutes.

Rubin KazanDynamo MakhachkalaRussian Premier LeagueJahongir UrozovFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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