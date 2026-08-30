An unexpected show at «Koksaroy»: How Uzbek singers surprised Modi? (video)

Events held within the framework of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic official visit to Uzbekistan were remembered not only for important political agreements, but also for bright cultural moments. Indian tunes and songs performed by Uzbek artists at the official dinner organized in honor of the distinguished guest on behalf of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev became the true highlight of the evening.

In particular, the famous «Leri Lala» song performed to the accompaniment of national instruments and the traditional Indian dance left a great impression on Narendra Modi, and he shared this video clip with his millions of followers on social networks.

«Very creative, wonderful connection!»: Modi's sincere confession

The head of the Indian government expressed high praise under the video clip on his page:

Prime Minister's reaction: «Very creative... A wonderful cultural connection», — Narendra Modi described the high skill and art of Uzbek performers;

Colorful program and dances: The footage shows young performers in Uzbek national costumes and traditional Indian dance attire skillfully dancing with the help of traditional wooden sticks (dandiya) to the sounds of «Leri Lala», as well as the live performance of national musicians;

High-level respect: This cultural program was watched with great interest and warm mood around the round table by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Narendra Modi.

Cultural ties once again proved to be the most important and heartwarming bridge in strengthening friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.