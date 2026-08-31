7 tourists in Sweden get into an unexpected situation on an escalator (video)

·47·World
7 tourists in Sweden get into an unexpected situation on an escalator (video)

A video has gone viral on social media showing 7 female tourists in Sweden struggling to climb an escalator by going in the wrong direction.

According to reports, the women tried to walk up against the moving escalator for about 10 minutes.

It is reported that a passerby later helped them and pointed out the correct escalator to go up.

The incident sparked various jokes and comments on social media.

SwedenTouristsEscalatorViral VideoFunny Incident
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