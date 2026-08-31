Surprising result in Spain: Valencia thrashed away from home

In an exciting match within the 3rd round of the Spanish La Liga, Deportivo hosted Valencia at their home stadium. The intense and hard-fought encounter ended in a brilliant and convincing 3-1 victory for the hosts.

Experienced star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again showed his clinical finishing for Deportivo, making a significant contribution to his team securing three crucial points.

Chronicle of a dramatic clash with 4 goals

The match was full of goals from the very first minutes:

Early pressure from the hosts: In the 13th minute, Tarrega opened the scoring, putting Deportivo in the lead;

Aubameyang's skill: Just 4 minutes later, in the 17th minute, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found the target to make it 2-0;

Valencia's response: In the 26th minute, Umar Sadiq scored for 'Los Che', attempting to restore intrigue (2-1);

Final touch by Mouctar: A goal scored by Mouctar in the 59th minute of the second half sealed Deportivo's victory.

Standings in the tournament

This victory significantly impacted the teams' positions in the La Liga table:

Deportivo: Increased their points tally to 5, climbing to 7th place in the standings;

Valencia: The team, struggling at the start of the season, remains in 17th place with 1 point.

Match report and lineups