Kapadze spoke about the victory over Nasaf, main goals, and trophies

·6·Sport
Kapadze spoke about the victory over Nasaf, main goals, and trophies

In the central match of the Uzbekistan Cup Round of 16, Namangan's Navbahor defeated Qarshi's Nasaf 1-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals. After this dramatic victory, the head coach of the "Falcons" Temur Kapadze participated in a press conference, where he discussed the team's objectives, their position in the tournament, and future plans in detail.

The coach began the press conference by congratulating our compatriots on Independence Day, noting that this victory was a wonderful holiday gift for the fans.

«This match was equal to a semi-final»: Opponents and the road in the cup

Temur Kapadze shared his thoughts on the elimination of tournament favorites and the competition in the cup:

  • «A tough test against Nasaf»: «I think today's match was equivalent to a semi-final. Two strong and competitive teams in the league clashed. The cup was the only opportunity for Nasaf, so we played under great pressure and excitement. We managed to seal the deal in the end,» said Kapadze;

  • «The elimination of Pakhtakor and Nasaf»: «Of course, the exit of these giants from the competition is, in a sense, a positive aspect for the next stages. But there are no easy teams in the cup; regardless of who we draw, we will fight until the end.»

Management's task, the championship, and the 30-year wait

The coach spoke openly about the goals set for the team and the chances of winning the championship:

  • «Maximalism and goals with the regional governor»: «Although no direct strict task has been set, both the management and I are maximalists and hate to lose. First and foremost, I came here to make the fans happy»;

  • «Gold medals awaited for 30 years»: «We haven't done anything yet, we just beat the next opponent. We shouldn't get carried away. It has been 30 years since Navbahor became champion. If we win both the cup and the championship at the end of the year, it will be a huge historical result.»

«Defensive flaws and the Ajax academy»:

Kapadze also addressed questions regarding team play and club infrastructure:

  • «90 percent renewed squad and communication»: «The team was formed 90 percent anew. We are working on every mistake. It takes time to understand each other and build trust. We are currently becoming a fully cohesive team»;

  • «The prospect of the Ajax academy in Namangan»: «This is a very large project and will serve the development of Namangan football. Our main problem was pitches and infrastructure. The construction of a new base and pitches will be an important foundation for the growth and future of the youth.»

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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