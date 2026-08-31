Vohidjon Isoqov went to see the little Tajik girl: he gifted her a rooster (video)

·22·Culture
Vohidjon Isoqov went to see the little Tajik girl: he gifted her a rooster (video)

Singer Vohidjon Isoqov personally went to see Vaslida, a little girl who came to Tashkent from Tajikistan and gained popularity on social media.

During the meeting, the artist conversed with the little girl and asked about her wishes. A video showing Vaslida performing the song "Duk-duk" had caught the singer's attention. The singer mentioned that he had liked the video of Vaslida's performance, and when he asked the girl what she wanted, Vaslida said she wanted a rooster.

Vohidjon Isoqov promised to gift the girl a good rooster. A subsequent video shows the singer keeping his promise and bringing a rooster to Vaslida. According to the artist, the gifted rooster is trained and will not run away.

Two people smiling at a child holding a rooster outdoors.

The singer's fulfillment of the little girl's wish and his unexpected gift were warmly received by followers. Social media users praised Vohidjon Isoqov's kindness and attention, leaving sincere comments.

Expressions of gratitude to the singer were also left under the circulated video: “This is what is called true humanity! We express our sincere and endless gratitude to singer Vohidjon Isoqov. Thank you for your kindness and support!”

Recall that earlier we reported that People's Artist of Uzbekistan Nasiba Abdullayeva had also traveled to Tajikistan to see Vaslida, who became famous on social media. The singer was a guest at the little girl's home and performed the well-known song "Bari gal" together with her.

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Charos
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