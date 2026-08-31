Super goal from Shomurodov: Basaksehir and Kasimpasa play out a dramatic drawi (video)

In the Istanbul derby, part of the 3rd round of the Turkish Süper Lig, Basaksehir hosted Kasimpasa. The intense and hard-fought match ended in a 1-1 draw.

In this clash, the main focus for Uzbek fans was on Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who both started the match.

The 18th-minute goal and the performance of our legionnaires

The match was marked by the following key events:

Shomurodov's goal: Showing great activity in the 18th minute, Eldor Shomurodov found the back of the net to put Basaksehir in the lead;

Fayzullayev's substitution: The talented winger Abbosbek Fayzullayev was active in the first half, but was replaced by Sari at halftime by the coach's decision;

Shomurodov plays 90 minutes: Eldor played the full match and served as the focal point of the team's attacks;

The visitors' equalizer: In the 81st minute, Diabate leveled the score (1-1) for Kasimpasa, denying the hosts a crucial victory.

League table situation

Following this draw, the teams' positions in the Süper Lig table are as follows:

Basaksehir: With 4 points, they sit in 7th place in the championship;

Kasimpasa: They are currently in 6th place with 5 points.

Match report and lineups