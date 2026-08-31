Super goal from Shomurodov: Basaksehir and Kasimpasa play out a dramatic drawi (video)
In the Istanbul derby, part of the 3rd round of the Turkish Süper Lig, Basaksehir hosted Kasimpasa. The intense and hard-fought match ended in a 1-1 draw.
In this clash, the main focus for Uzbek fans was on Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who both started the match.
The 18th-minute goal and the performance of our legionnaires
The match was marked by the following key events:
Shomurodov's goal: Showing great activity in the 18th minute, Eldor Shomurodov found the back of the net to put Basaksehir in the lead;
Fayzullayev's substitution: The talented winger Abbosbek Fayzullayev was active in the first half, but was replaced by Sari at halftime by the coach's decision;
Shomurodov plays 90 minutes: Eldor played the full match and served as the focal point of the team's attacks;
The visitors' equalizer: In the 81st minute, Diabate leveled the score (1-1) for Kasimpasa, denying the hosts a crucial victory.
League table situation
Following this draw, the teams' positions in the Süper Lig table are as follows:
Basaksehir: With 4 points, they sit in 7th place in the championship;
Kasimpasa: They are currently in 6th place with 5 points.
Match report and lineups
Turkish Süper Lig. Round 3
Basaksehir — Kasimpasa 1:1
Goals: Shomurodov (18) — Diabate (81).
Basaksehir: Muhammed, Umar Ali, Emin, Opoku, Operi, Kemen (Ergun, 64), Umut, Olsen, Shomurodov, Fayzullayev (Sari, 46), Bozok (Selke, 73).
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