Woman kills 11-month-old son to prevent father from gaining custody

·1·World
Woman kills 11-month-old son to prevent father from gaining custody

In the US, 36-year-old Madeline Veronica Daily allegedly kidnapped and killed her 11-month-old son to prevent his father from being granted custody. This was reported by "Zakon.kz" citing The New York Post.

It is reported that the woman was dissatisfied with a court decision granting custody to the child's father. Consequently, she took her son from Wyoming to New Mexico.

Law enforcement officers located Daily at an RV park near Silver City. After seeing her enter the trailer, police surrounded the area and waited for a warrant to enter.

During the investigation, the woman stated she felt no remorse for her actions. She claimed she had "saved" her child from his father and relatives, alleging that the father did not provide sufficient financial or physical care and affection.

During the trial, Daily pleaded guilty. Prosecutors indicated that the maximum penalty, life imprisonment , could be imposed.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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