Botir Qodirov: “I don't eat sugar at all”

·21·Culture
Botir Qodirov: “I don't eat sugar at all”

Singer Botir Qodirov was asked why many people gain weight as they get older, while his physique has remained almost unchanged over the years. The artist noted that the main reasons for this are family, proper nutrition, discipline, and sports.

"First of all, family support is important to be healthy. Then you need to pay attention to proper nutrition, discipline, and, of course, sports," Botir Qodirov said.

When asked which sport he practices, the singer replied that he goes to the gym and regularly engages in fitness.

"I go to the gym, do fitness, and watch my diet," he said.

The artist was also asked which foods are absent from his daily diet. Botir Qodirov stated that he does not consume sugar.

"I don't eat sugar at all. I consume some fats, and some I don't," the singer said.

His youthful appearance even prompted a humorous question from his interviewer: "Perhaps you haven't aged yet because you don't eat sugar, or maybe you drink some kind of elixir?"

Botir Qodirov emphasized that there is no specific secret to this.

"No, I think it's probably genetic, or maybe my family takes good care of things, discipline... Everything is connected," the singer replied.

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