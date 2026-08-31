100% result from Inter: Cagliari vs Inter match details

In the second round of the Italian Serie A, Milan's Inter traveled to face Cagliari. In a tense and uncompromising battle, the visitors secured a crucial 1-0 victory, claiming three valuable points.

The only goal that decided the match was scored in the opening minutes.

A 9th-minute strike and solid defense

The key events of the match unfolded as follows:

Çalhanoğlu's quick goal: As early as the 9th minute, Nerazzurri midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu found the target to open the scoring (0-1);

Chivu's tactics and rotation: Head coach Cristian Chivu brought on players like Jones, Zieliński, Thuram, and Stones in the second half, successfully maintaining the lead and controlling the game;

Clean sheet: Inter's defense reliably neutralized Cagliari's counterattacks, ensuring a clean sheet.

Inter leads Serie A with 6 points

This success affected the teams' positions in the league table as follows:

100% start: Having won their second match of the season, Inter reached 6 points and is currently leading the Italian league table;

Cagliari's situation: The Sardinians, who lost on their home turf, remain in 13th place with 3 points.

Match report and lineups