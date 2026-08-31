100% result from Inter: Cagliari vs Inter match details

·2·Sport
100% result from Inter: Cagliari vs Inter match details

In the second round of the Italian Serie A, Milan's Inter traveled to face Cagliari. In a tense and uncompromising battle, the visitors secured a crucial 1-0 victory, claiming three valuable points.

The only goal that decided the match was scored in the opening minutes.

A 9th-minute strike and solid defense

The key events of the match unfolded as follows:

  • Çalhanoğlu's quick goal: As early as the 9th minute, Nerazzurri midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu found the target to open the scoring (0-1);

  • Chivu's tactics and rotation: Head coach Cristian Chivu brought on players like Jones, Zieliński, Thuram, and Stones in the second half, successfully maintaining the lead and controlling the game;

  • Clean sheet: Inter's defense reliably neutralized Cagliari's counterattacks, ensuring a clean sheet.

Inter leads Serie A with 6 points

This success affected the teams' positions in the league table as follows:

  • 100% start: Having won their second match of the season, Inter reached 6 points and is currently leading the Italian league table;

  • Cagliari's situation: The Sardinians, who lost on their home turf, remain in 13th place with 3 points.

Match report and lineups

  • Serie A. Round 2

  • Cagliari — Inter 0:1

  • Goal: Çalhanoğlu (9).

  • Cagliari: Caprile, Obert, Camejo, Deiola, Zé Pedro, Winks, Romano, Maldini (Borrelli, 78), Fazzini (Fadera, 57), Adopo, Mendi (Kevin, 57).

  • Inter: J. Martínez, Bastoni, Akanji (Stones, 68), Pavard, Dimarco, Sučić (Jones, 65), Çalhanoğlu (Zieliński, 65), Barella, Henrique (Bisseck, 81), Esposito (Thuram, 65), Lautaro Martínez.

InterCagliariSerie AFootballMatch Report
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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