100% result from Inter: Cagliari vs Inter match details
In the second round of the Italian Serie A, Milan's Inter traveled to face Cagliari. In a tense and uncompromising battle, the visitors secured a crucial 1-0 victory, claiming three valuable points.
The only goal that decided the match was scored in the opening minutes.
A 9th-minute strike and solid defense
The key events of the match unfolded as follows:
Çalhanoğlu's quick goal: As early as the 9th minute, Nerazzurri midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu found the target to open the scoring (0-1);
Chivu's tactics and rotation: Head coach Cristian Chivu brought on players like Jones, Zieliński, Thuram, and Stones in the second half, successfully maintaining the lead and controlling the game;
Clean sheet: Inter's defense reliably neutralized Cagliari's counterattacks, ensuring a clean sheet.
Inter leads Serie A with 6 points
This success affected the teams' positions in the league table as follows:
100% start: Having won their second match of the season, Inter reached 6 points and is currently leading the Italian league table;
Cagliari's situation: The Sardinians, who lost on their home turf, remain in 13th place with 3 points.
Match report and lineups
Serie A. Round 2
Cagliari — Inter 0:1
Goal: Çalhanoğlu (9).
Cagliari: Caprile, Obert, Camejo, Deiola, Zé Pedro, Winks, Romano, Maldini (Borrelli, 78), Fazzini (Fadera, 57), Adopo, Mendi (Kevin, 57).
Inter: J. Martínez, Bastoni, Akanji (Stones, 68), Pavard, Dimarco, Sučić (Jones, 65), Çalhanoğlu (Zieliński, 65), Barella, Henrique (Bisseck, 81), Esposito (Thuram, 65), Lautaro Martínez.
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