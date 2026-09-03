Stadiums will 'freeze': Argentina league matches to pause at the 10th minute in honor of Messi

One of the brightest and greatest chapters in the history of world football has come to an end. Argentina national team captain and world champion Lionel Messi announced on August 31 that he would officially conclude his long and glorious international career in the 'Albiceleste' jersey. In honor of the captain who brought the World Cup trophy back to an entire nation after a 36-year hiatus, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has announced a stunning and unprecedented nationwide initiative.

Homage to the iconic 'No. 10': How will the matches be paused?

According to the Association's decision, to pay tribute to the captain who performed miracles in the national team jersey under the number 10, all upcoming matches will follow a special scenario:

Solidarity across all leagues: This action will cover all upcoming round matches across all leagues and divisions of the national championship, including both men's and women's football;

The historic pause at the 10th minute: As the clock hits the 10th minute in every match, the referee's whistle will blow, the ball will be stopped, and play will be completely frozen for one minute;

Universal applause on the pitch: All participants in the match—players, substitutes, referees, and coaching staff—will express their gratitude to the legendary star with a minute of continuous applause;

Chants from the stands: Tens of thousands of fans in the stadiums will join this wave of solidarity, participating in the mass ovation;

Special video on screens: During this one-minute pause, the stadiums' giant screens will broadcast a special video prepared by the AFA, featuring the most emotional moments and historic victories of Messi with the national team.

The end of a glorious era: Messi's legacy in the national team

Lionel Messi's career with the Argentina national team has been a true story of drama, perseverance, and ultimate triumph. After much criticism and lost finals, he led his team to the Copa América title, then the 'Finalissima', and finally to the pinnacle of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His departure is being perceived not only by Argentina but by the global sports community as the symbolic end of a great football era.

In your opinion, was Lionel Messi's most memorable and heartfelt moment in the Argentina jersey the 2022 World Cup victory or lifting the long-awaited Copa América trophy at the Maracanã? Has Messi fully completed his mission with the Argentina national team? Leave your thoughts in the comments!