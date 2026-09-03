Matchday 20 of the Uzbekistan Super League begins — full schedule

Uzbekistan Super Leagueis entering a decisive phase in the battle for the championship and podium spots. Today, September 3, the 20th round of our national championship officially kicks off. The three-day schedule offers fans intense clashes that could fundamentally alter the league table, including a central showdown in Qarshi and a fierce battle in the capital.

Opening in Olmaliq and Friday's 'hot' clashes

The round's calendar is packed, leaving teams little time to catch their breath:

First step in Olmaliq: The 20th round opens today at 19:00 in Olmaliq, where AGMK faces Khorezm, a team fighting to solidify its position in the league;

The round's main center — Qarshi: On September 4, football fans will witness a true classic — the principled oasis-valley derby between Nasaf and Neftchi Fergana. This match is expected to be a serious test for the Qarshi side, who are marching boldly toward the gold medals;

Intensity in the capital: On Friday evening, Andijan, the club with the most passionate fans in the league, will visit the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent.

Full schedule and kick-off times for Super League Matchday 20

All matches will be held over three days according to the following schedule:

September 3 (Thursday): 19:00 — AGMK vs Khorezm

September 4 (Friday): 18:00 — Bunyodkor vs Surkhon 19:00 — Navbahor vs Lokomotiv 19:00 — Nasaf vs Neftchi (Central match of the round) 20:15 — Pakhtakor vs Andijan

September 5 (Saturday): 18:00 — Sogdiana vs Mashal 18:00 — Kokand-1912 vs Dinamo 20:15 — Qizilqum vs Bukhara



The results of this round will certainly have a significant impact on both the points gap in the title race and the struggle of clubs at risk of relegation.

In your opinion, which team will take the 3 points in the central match of the 20th round — Nasaf vs Neftchi? Can Pakhtakor break Andijan's resistance at home? What score are you predicting for your favorite team? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!