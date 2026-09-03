Matchday 20 of the Uzbekistan Super League begins — full schedule

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Matchday 20 of the Uzbekistan Super League begins — full schedule

Uzbekistan Super Leagueis entering a decisive phase in the battle for the championship and podium spots. Today, September 3, the 20th round of our national championship officially kicks off. The three-day schedule offers fans intense clashes that could fundamentally alter the league table, including a central showdown in Qarshi and a fierce battle in the capital.

Opening in Olmaliq and Friday's 'hot' clashes

The round's calendar is packed, leaving teams little time to catch their breath:

  • First step in Olmaliq: The 20th round opens today at 19:00 in Olmaliq, where AGMK faces Khorezm, a team fighting to solidify its position in the league;

  • The round's main center — Qarshi: On September 4, football fans will witness a true classic — the principled oasis-valley derby between Nasaf and Neftchi Fergana. This match is expected to be a serious test for the Qarshi side, who are marching boldly toward the gold medals;

  • Intensity in the capital: On Friday evening, Andijan, the club with the most passionate fans in the league, will visit the Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent.

Full schedule and kick-off times for Super League Matchday 20

All matches will be held over three days according to the following schedule:

  • September 3 (Thursday):

    • 19:00 — AGMK vs Khorezm

  • September 4 (Friday):

    • 18:00 — Bunyodkor vs Surkhon

    • 19:00 — Navbahor vs Lokomotiv

    • 19:00 — Nasaf vs Neftchi (Central match of the round)

    • 20:15 — Pakhtakor vs Andijan

  • September 5 (Saturday):

    • 18:00 — Sogdiana vs Mashal

    • 18:00 — Kokand-1912 vs Dinamo

    • 20:15 — Qizilqum vs Bukhara

The results of this round will certainly have a significant impact on both the points gap in the title race and the struggle of clubs at risk of relegation.

In your opinion, which team will take the 3 points in the central match of the 20th round — Nasaf vs Neftchi? Can Pakhtakor break Andijan's resistance at home? What score are you predicting for your favorite team? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

Uzbekistan Super LeagueNasafPakhtakorFootballMatchday 20
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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