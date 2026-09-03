Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone will feature the largest battery in its class

Xiaomi is actively working on its next foldable flagship. According to a report by ixbt.com, the new Xiaomi 18 Fold device will be equipped with the largest battery among similar foldable smartphones on the market. This allows users to enjoy longer autonomous operation without increasing thickness or weight. This is reported by Ixbt.com news source.

According to company representative Lu Weibing, the smartphone will feature a 6000 mAh Xiaomi Jinshajiang battery. Placing such a large power reserve in a very thin and light foldable body was achieved through a new multi-layer battery design. Experts managed to maintain a perfect balance between compactness and high performance.

Advanced battery technologies and charging capabilities

The energy density of this battery is 920 Wh/L, and its silicon content has been increased by 20 percent. These technological solutions made it possible to significantly increase capacity without enlarging the battery size. In the modern market, these figures are considered among the most advanced in its class.

The device is not only equipped with a high-capacity battery but also with fast charging technologies. Specifically, the Xiaomi 18 Fold supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. This allows users to fully restore battery power in a short time.

Display and camera capabilities

In addition to the battery, the manufacturer has disclosed some information about other technical specifications of the device. The smartphone will be equipped with an internal screen with a 7.58-inch diagonal and a 2:1 aspect ratio. To increase display safety and durability, double-layer UTG ultra-thin glass is used.

As for photography, the device is planned to be equipped with a modern periscopic lens with an 80mm focal length. The smartphone body is also protected by a frame made of 7-series ultra-strong aluminum alloy, which further increases its durability.