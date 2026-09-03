The procedure for setting credit and subsidy terms is changing

It was announced that Uzbekistan will abandon the practice of setting credit, subsidy, and compensation terms through decrees and resolutions. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the President's Press Secretary, Sherzod Asadov.

According to the new procedure, the Ministry of Economy and the Central Bank will update financing mechanisms quarterly based on the potential of the regions.

Furthermore, district headquarters will change the working system of mayoral assistants (hokim assistants) in communities (mahallas). They will be transferred to a "project-based" working procedure. In this approach, work will be organized based on the capabilities of each region and feasible projects.

To achieve this, the mayoral assistants operating in 8,992 mahallas across the country will be appointed as acting officers. Dedicated and proactive personnel will be reappointed to their positions.

Mayoral assistants who fail to perform their duties at the required level will be replaced.